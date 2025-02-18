Cactus League or Grapefruit League: Who Is In Each MLB Spring Training League?

MLB Spring Training is right around the corner. For baseball fans, it’s a first glimpse of how teams stack up against the competition, with games set in sunny Arizona and Florida.

To know if a team is playing its preseason games in Arizona or Florida depends on what league they are in: Cactus or Grapefruit. Here's a breakdown of the teams in each league.

How Are Teams Split in Spring Training (Grapefruit or Cactus)?

Florida and Arizona are selected as Spring Training locations, in large part, because of their warm weather.

Generally speaking, most teams are split between Grapefruit and Cactus based on their home location. East Coast teams usually head to Florida (Grapefruit League), while West Coast teams train in Arizona (Cactus League).

Although, there are a number of outliers. For example, the Cleveland Guardians travel to Arizona, and the Minnesota Twins go to Florida.

How Many Spring Training Locations Are There?

There are 23 Spring Training ballparks. The Cactus League has 10 locations in the greater Phoenix area and there are 13 Grapefruit League locations spread throughout Florida.

This means some teams share a Spring Training ballpark.

Cactus League Teams and Locations

The 15 Cactus League teams play in the greater Phoenix area across 10 different ballparks. Those are:

Team Stadium Arizona Location Arizona Diamondbacks Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Scottsdale Athletics Hohokam Stadium Mesa Chicago Cubs Sloan Park Mesa Chicago White Sox Camelback Ranch Glendale Cincinnati Reds Goodyear Ballpark Goodyear Cleveland Guardians Goodyear Ballpark Goodyear Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Scottsdale View Full Table ChevronDown

Grapefruit League Teams and Locations

The 15 Grapefruit League teams play throughout many parts of Florida across 13 different ballparks. Those are:

Team Stadium Florida Location Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park North Port Baltimore Orioles Ed Smith Stadium Sarasota Boston Red Sox JetBlue Park Fort Myers Detroit Tigers Joker Marchant Stadium Lakeland Houston Astros CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches West Palm Beach Miami Marlins Roger Dean Stadium Jupiter Minnesota Twins Hammond Stadium Fort Myers View Full Table ChevronDown

Spring Training officially begins on Thursday, February 20th. Check out a list of every team's first Spring Training game at FanDuel Research.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.