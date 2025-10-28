C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will face the Denver Broncos and their seventh-ranked pass defense (186.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Stroud, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Broncos.

C.J. Stroud Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Passing Yards: 209.94

209.94 Projected Passing TDs: 1.19

1.19 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.98

20.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

With 116.7 fantasy points in 2025 (16.7 per game), Stroud is the 15th-ranked player at the QB position and 22nd among all players.

During his last three games, Stroud has piled up 791 passing yards (76-of-115) for seven passing TDs with two picks, leading to 64.2 fantasy points (21.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 85 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Stroud has accumulated 1,228 passing yards (123-of-181) with 10 TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 93.0 fantasy points (18.6 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 118 yards rushing on 18 carries.

The high point of Stroud's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he completed 85.2% of his passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 28.8 fantasy points. He also had 30 rushing yards on one attempt (30.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, C.J. Stroud's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he posted 8.7 fantasy points. He threw for 188 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Denver has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Broncos have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this year.

Denver has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

