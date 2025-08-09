C.J. Stroud 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
C.J. Stroud is the 18th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after putting up 220.4 fantasy points a year ago (18th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Houston Texans player, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
C.J. Stroud Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Stroud's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|220.4
|28
|18
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|260.1
|16
|16
C.J. Stroud 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Stroud finished with 23.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-40 (67.5%), 345 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|18.7
|24-for-32
|234
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|14.3
|23-for-36
|260
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|9.8
|20-for-31
|215
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|23.5
|27-for-40
|345
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bills
|15.9
|28-for-38
|331
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Patriots
|18.4
|20-for-31
|192
|3
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Packers
|5.3
|10-for-21
|86
|0
|0
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
C.J. Stroud and the Texans Receiving Corps
Last year Stroud recorded 3,727 passing yards (219.2 per game) while going 336-for-532 (63.2% completion percentage) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Stroud's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Nico Collins
|99
|68
|1006
|7
|13
|Tank Dell
|81
|51
|667
|3
|8
|Dalton Schultz
|85
|53
|532
|2
|7
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.