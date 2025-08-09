FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

C.J. Stroud 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

C.J. Stroud 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

C.J. Stroud is the 18th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after putting up 220.4 fantasy points a year ago (18th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Houston Texans player, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

C.J. Stroud Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Stroud's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points220.42818
2025 Projected Fantasy Points260.11616

C.J. Stroud 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Stroud finished with 23.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-40 (67.5%), 345 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Colts18.724-for-32234200
Week 2Bears14.323-for-36260100
Week 3@Vikings9.820-for-31215120
Week 4Jaguars23.527-for-40345200
Week 5Bills15.928-for-38331110
Week 6@Patriots18.420-for-31192310
Week 7@Packers5.310-for-2186000

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

C.J. Stroud and the Texans Receiving Corps

Last year Stroud recorded 3,727 passing yards (219.2 per game) while going 336-for-532 (63.2% completion percentage) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Stroud's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Nico Collins99681006713
Tank Dell815166738
Dalton Schultz855353227

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup