C.J. Stroud 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

C.J. Stroud is the 18th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after putting up 220.4 fantasy points a year ago (18th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Houston Texans player, see below.

C.J. Stroud Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Stroud's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 220.4 28 18 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 260.1 16 16

C.J. Stroud 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Stroud finished with 23.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-40 (67.5%), 345 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 18.7 24-for-32 234 2 0 0 Week 2 Bears 14.3 23-for-36 260 1 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 9.8 20-for-31 215 1 2 0 Week 4 Jaguars 23.5 27-for-40 345 2 0 0 Week 5 Bills 15.9 28-for-38 331 1 1 0 Week 6 @Patriots 18.4 20-for-31 192 3 1 0 Week 7 @Packers 5.3 10-for-21 86 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

C.J. Stroud and the Texans Receiving Corps

Last year Stroud recorded 3,727 passing yards (219.2 per game) while going 336-for-532 (63.2% completion percentage) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Stroud's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Nico Collins 99 68 1006 7 13 Tank Dell 81 51 667 3 8 Dalton Schultz 85 53 532 2 7

