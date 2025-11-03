BYU vs Villanova College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The BYU Cougars start their 2025-26 college basketball season on November 3, 2025, playing the Villanova Wildcats at T-Mobile Arena.

BYU vs. Villanova Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

BYU vs. Villanova Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (65.2%)

To help you make an informed wager on BYU-Villanova outing (in which BYU is a 9.5-point favorite and the total is set at 153.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Monday's game.

BYU vs. Villanova: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU covered 21 times in 35 games with a spread last season.

Villanova won 18 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 18 times.

BYU covered the spread when it was a 9.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time last year. That's more often than Villanova covered as an underdog by 9.5 or more (never covered last season).

In home games last season, the Cougars had a better record against the spread (10-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-5-0).

The Wildcats were better against the spread at home (11-6-0) than on the road (3-8-0) last season.

BYU vs. Villanova: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU went 17-6 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 73.9% of those games).

The Cougars won all eight games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -549 or shorter.

Villanova was underdogs in 10 games last season and won three (30%) of those contests.

The Wildcats were not a bigger underdog last season than the +400 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives BYU an 84.6% chance to win.

BYU vs. Villanova Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, BYU was 24th-best in the country offensively (81.4 points scored per game) and ranked 199th on defense (72.6 points allowed).

BYU was 84th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.5) and 19th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8) last season.

At 17.2 assists per game, BYU was 10th-best in college basketball last year.

In terms of turnovers, BYU was 215th in college basketball in committing them (11.4 per game) last year. It was 184th in forcing them (11.2 per game).

Villanova was 167th in the country last season with 74 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 60th with 68.2 points allowed per contest.

Villanova pulled down 30.9 boards per game last season (239th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed only 27.7 rebounds per game (17th-best).

Villanova averaged 12.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 268th in college basketball.

Villanova was top-25 last season in turnovers, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 331st with 9.6 forced turnovers per contest.

