BYU vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The BYU Cougars are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, up against the Stanford Cardinal.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager.

BYU vs Stanford Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Moneyline: BYU: (-1449) | Stanford: (+810)

BYU: (-1449) | Stanford: (+810) Spread: BYU: -20.5 (-110) | Stanford: +20.5 (-110)

BYU: -20.5 (-110) | Stanford: +20.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

BYU vs Stanford Betting Trends

BYU is unbeaten against the spread this season.

BYU has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this year.

All one of BYU's games have hit the over this season.

Stanford has not won a game against the spread this season.

No Stanford game has gone over the point total this year.

BYU vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (96.9%)

BYU vs Stanford Point Spread

BYU is a 20.5-point favorite against Stanford. BYU is -110 to cover the spread, and Stanford is -110.

BYU vs Stanford Over/Under

The over/under for BYU-Stanford on Sept. 6 is 45.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

BYU vs Stanford Moneyline

BYU is a -1449 favorite on the moneyline, while Stanford is a +810 underdog.

BYU vs. Stanford Points Insights

The average implied total for the Cougars last season was 28.0 points, 5.0 fewer points than their implied total of 33 points in Saturday's game.

The average implied point total last season for the Cardinal (34.3) is 21.3 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (13).

BYU vs. Stanford Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

