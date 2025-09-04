FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

BYU vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

BYU vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The BYU Cougars are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, up against the Stanford Cardinal.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

BYU vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: BYU: (-1449) | Stanford: (+810)
  • Spread: BYU: -20.5 (-110) | Stanford: +20.5 (-110)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

BYU vs Stanford Betting Trends

  • BYU is unbeaten against the spread this season.
  • BYU has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • All one of BYU's games have hit the over this season.
  • Stanford has not won a game against the spread this season.
  • No Stanford game has gone over the point total this year.

BYU vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cougars win (96.9%)

BYU vs Stanford Point Spread

BYU is a 20.5-point favorite against Stanford. BYU is -110 to cover the spread, and Stanford is -110.

BYU vs Stanford Over/Under

The over/under for BYU-Stanford on Sept. 6 is 45.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

BYU vs Stanford Moneyline

BYU is a -1449 favorite on the moneyline, while Stanford is a +810 underdog.

BYU vs. Stanford Points Insights

  • The average implied total for the Cougars last season was 28.0 points, 5.0 fewer points than their implied total of 33 points in Saturday's game.
  • The average implied point total last season for the Cardinal (34.3) is 21.3 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (13).

BYU vs. Stanford Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025
  • Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Provo, Utah
  • Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth BYU vs. Stanford analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup