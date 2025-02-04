BYU vs Arizona Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The BYU Cougars (15-6, 6-4 Big 12) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Arizona Wildcats (15-6, 9-1 Big 12) on February 4, 2025. The Wildcats have also won four games in a row.

BYU vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Game time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Arizona Picks and Prediction

Prediction: BYU win (65.7%)

Take a look at some betting insights for BYU (-2.5) versus Arizona on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 152.5 points for this game.

BYU vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has compiled an 11-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arizona is 12-9-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, BYU (10-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than Arizona (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

In home games, the Cougars sport a better record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (2-4-0).

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .636 (7-4-0). Away, it is .667 (4-2-0).

BYU has beaten the spread six times in 10 conference games.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, Arizona is 7-4-0 this year.

BYU vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been victorious in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Cougars have won 11 of 12 games when listed as at least -140 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

BYU has an implied victory probability of 58.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

BYU vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU averages 81 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per outing (66th in college basketball). It has a +279 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Richie Saunders' team-leading 15.4 points per game ranks 220th in college basketball.

Arizona has a +282 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. It is putting up 82.8 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and is allowing 69.3 per outing to rank 109th in college basketball.

Arizona's leading scorer, Caleb Love, is 154th in the nation, averaging 16.2 points per game.

The Cougars come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of eight boards. They are collecting 34.4 rebounds per game (69th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.4 per outing.

Keba Keita tops the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball play).

The Wildcats are 15th in the country at 37 rebounds per game. That's 8.2 more than the 28.8 their opponents average.

Tobe Awaka's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 89th in the nation.

BYU ranks 17th in college basketball with 105.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 76th in college basketball defensively with 88.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats' 102 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 47th in college basketball, and the 85.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 32nd in college basketball.

