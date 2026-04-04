Bulls vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Bulls vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Chicago Bulls (29-48) are big, 10-point underdogs as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (42-35) on Sunday, April 5, 2026 at United Center. The contest airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on CHSN, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup's over/under is set at 240.5.

Bulls vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -10 240.5 -559 +420

Bulls vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (65.8%)

Bulls vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread in a matchup 46 times this season (46-29-2).

In the Bulls' 77 games this season, they have 35 wins against the spread.

This season, 35 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total.

Bulls games this year have eclipsed the over/under 49.4% of the time (38 out of 77 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 23 times in 39 games when playing at home, and it has covered 23 times in 38 games on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Suns hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 14 times in 39 opportunities this season (35.9%). On the road, they have hit the over 21 times in 38 opportunities (55.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.487, 19-19-1 record) than on the road (.421, 16-22-0).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under less often at home (16 times out of 39) than on the road (22 of 38) this season.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.7 points, 3.9 boards and 6 assists.

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 20.5 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 63.7% from the field.

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 boards and 2 assists for the Bulls.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 17 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Tre Jones averages 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He is sinking 55.2% of his shots from the field.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is making 49% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Per game, Anfernee Simons gets the Bulls 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

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