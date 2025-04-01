Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (28-47) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Chicago Bulls (33-42) on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at United Center as 5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN and TSN. The point total in the matchup is set at 235.5.

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -5 235.5 -194 +162

Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (60.6%)

Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-34-3).

Against the spread, the Raptors are 44-29-2 this year.

Games involving the Bulls have hit the over 40 times this season.

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 75 opportunities (49.3%).

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread in away games (20-16-2) than it has in home games (18-18-1).

The Bulls have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (51.4%) than road tilts (55.3%).

This season, Toronto is 22-15-1 at home against the spread (.579 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-14-1 ATS (.595).

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 55.3% of the time at home (21 of 38), and 43.2% of the time on the road (16 of 37).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 18.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 52.8% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Josh Giddey averages 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

Coby White is averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter averages 9.5 points, 3.0 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 7.8 boards and 5.9 assists per game. He is also draining 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 26.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Jakob Poeltl averages 14.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also making 63.0% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

The Raptors are getting 6.8 points, 1.5 boards and 4.0 assists per game from Jamal Shead.

The Raptors are getting 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Per game, Chris Boucher gives the Raptors 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

