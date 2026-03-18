Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (38-29) are favored (by 7.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (28-40) on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -7.5 232.5 -295 +240

Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (58.4%)

Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 33 times this season (33-34-0).

The Bulls have 31 wins against the spread in 68 games this season.

Raptors games have gone over the total 26 times out of 68 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on 32 of 68 set point totals (47.1%).

Toronto has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 15 times in 35 games at home, and it has covered 18 times in 32 games on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Raptors hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 15 times in 35 opportunities this season (42.9%). In road games, they have hit the over 11 times in 32 opportunities (34.4%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (17-17-1) than away (14-19-0) this year.

Bulls games have finished above the over/under less often at home (13 times out of 35) than on the road (19 of 33) this season.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 7.9 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 4.1 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 51.5% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

RJ Barrett averages 19 points, 5.5 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists for the Bulls.

The Bulls are getting 17.9 points, 8.6 boards and 8.9 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

Per game, Tre Jones gives the Bulls 12.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls are getting 14.6 points, 2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

The Bulls are receiving 10.3 points, 6.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Jalen Smith.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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