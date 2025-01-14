Bulls vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Gulf Coast Sports

The Chicago Bulls (18-21) are favored by 2 points against the New Orleans Pelicans (8-32) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on CHSN and Gulf Coast Sports. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.

Bulls vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -2 238 -136 +116

Bulls vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (66.1%)

Bulls vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 19 times this season (19-18-2).

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 16-24-0 this season.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 20 times out of 40 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in 22 of 40 opportunities (55%).

In home games, Chicago sports a better record against the spread (10-9-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-9-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Bulls hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total 10 times in 20 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over 10 times in 19 opportunities (52.6%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .476 (10-11-0). On the road, it is .316 (6-13-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.1%, 12 of 21) compared to on the road (52.6%, 10 of 19).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.2 points, 10.1 boards and 3.3 assists.

Zach LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Josh Giddey averages 11.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.1% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 3.4 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 49% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Yves Missi gets the Pelicans 9.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 22.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

The Pelicans are getting 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game from Dejounte Murray.

The Pelicans receive 21 points per game from Trey Murphy III, plus 4.7 boards and 2.8 assists.

Brandon Ingram averages 22.2 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

