Bulls vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and KFAA

The Chicago Bulls (33-40) are favored (-2.5) to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (36-38) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at United Center. The game airs on CHSN and KFAA. The over/under is 237.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -2.5 237.5 -136 +116

Bulls vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (50.3%)

Bulls vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-32-3).

The Mavericks have 36 wins against the spread in 74 games this season.

This season, Bulls games have hit the over 38 times out of 74 chances.

Mavericks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 41 times in 74 opportunities (55.4%).

Chicago sports a worse record against the spread in home games (18-17-1) than it does in away games (20-15-2).

When playing at home, the Bulls eclipse the total 50% of the time (18 of 36 games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 54.1% of games (20 of 37).

Dallas has performed better against the spread at home (18-17-1) than away (18-19-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over less frequently at home (16 of 36, 44.4%) than away (25 of 38, 65.8%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 10.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 53% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Josh Giddey averages 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7 assists, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Coby White is averaging 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter averages 9.5 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Smith is averaging 8.2 points, 5.6 boards and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 25.2 points for the Mavericks, plus 11.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

P.J. Washington averages 14.8 points, 7.9 boards and 2.3 assists. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 11 points, 2.5 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is making 50.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks receive 14.2 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists.

