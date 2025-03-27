Bulls vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Coverage: SportsNet LA and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (32-40) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (44-28) at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at United Center. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and CHSN. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.

Bulls vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -3.5 238.5 -158 +134

Bulls vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (56.4%)

Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have registered a 39-31-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 37-32-3 this year.

This season, 36 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total.

Bulls games this year have gone over the point total 38 times in 72 opportunities (52.8%).

Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread at home (24-13-0) than it does in road games (15-18-2).

The Lakers have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (45.9%) than road games (54.3%).

This year, Chicago is 17-17-1 at home against the spread (.486 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-15-2 ATS (.541).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over less often at home (18 of 35, 51.4%) than on the road (20 of 37, 54.1%).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Austin Reaves is averaging 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made treys.

Rui Hachimura averages 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Dalton Knecht averages 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also draining 53% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Bulls get 14.1 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 7.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

The Bulls get 20.3 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

The Bulls receive 12.3 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 3.5 boards and 4.5 assists.

The Bulls are receiving 9.3 points, 3 boards and 2 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

