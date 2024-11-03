Bulls vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Bulls vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: KJZZ and CHSN

The Utah Jazz (0-6) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (3-3) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on KJZZ and CHSN. The point total is 226.5 in the matchup.

Bulls vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -6.5 -110 -110 226.5 -110 -110 -270 +220

Bulls vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (75.2%)

Bulls vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-0).

The Jazz have one win against the spread in six games this year.

This season, Bulls games have hit the over four times.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in two of six opportunities (33.3%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 11 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the field and 50% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Josh Giddey averages 14.7 points, 8 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 43.8% from the field and 47.6% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Zach LaVine averages 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 45.8% from downtown, with 3.7 made treys per game.

Coby White averages 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 7.5 points, 4.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Walker Kessler gives the Jazz 9.7 points, 11.2 boards and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 3 blocks (second in NBA).

John Collins' numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 43.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

Per game, Keyonte George gives the Jazz 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 44.6% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen provides the Jazz 18 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.