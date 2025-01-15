Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (20-19) are only 2-point underdogs against the Chicago Bulls (18-22) at United Center on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 244.5.

Bulls vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -2 244.5 -142 +120

Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (58.9%)

Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread in a game 19 times this season (19-19-2).

In the Hawks' 39 games this year, they have 16 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Bulls have hit the over 20 times out of 39 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over 66.7% of the time (26 out of 39 games with a set point total).

Chicago owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (10-10-1) than it does in road games (9-9-1).

In home games, the Bulls exceed the over/under 47.6% of the time (10 of 21 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 52.6% of games (10 of 19).

Atlanta has been better against the spread at home (8-10-0) than on the road (8-13-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over more frequently at home (14 of 18, 77.8%) than away (12 of 21, 57.1%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.3 points, 10.2 boards and 3.3 assists.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 51.5% from the field and 45.5% from downtown (fifth in NBA), with an average of 3.3 made treys.

Josh Giddey is averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 23.1 points, 3.4 boards and 11.9 assists. He is also draining 40.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

The Hawks are getting 19.8 points, 10.1 boards and 5.3 assists per game from Jalen Johnson.

Dyson Daniels averages 12.8 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Per game, Clint Capela provides the Hawks 9.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gives the Hawks 11.2 points, 7.2 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

