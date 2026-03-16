Bulls vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-43) visit the Chicago Bulls (27-40) after losing four road games in a row. The Bulls are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, March 16, 2026. The matchup's point total is set at 239.5.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -5.5 239.5 -215 +180

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (50.5%)

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Bulls are 30-36-1 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have played 66 games, with 30 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Bulls have hit the over 32 times out of 66 chances this season.

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (33 of 66 games with a set point total).

Chicago owns a better record against the spread at home (16-17-1) than it does in road games (14-19-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Bulls hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 13 times in 34 opportunities this season (38.2%). In road games, they have hit the over 19 times in 33 opportunities (57.6%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .438 (14-18-0). On the road, it is .471 (16-16-2).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under 56.2% of the time at home (18 of 32), and 44.1% of the time on the road (15 of 34).

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis is averaging 15.9 points, 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (ninth in league).

Josh Giddey averages 18 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Tre Jones is averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.9 boards.

Collin Sexton averages 14.6 points, 2 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 49% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Jalen Smith is averaging 10.3 points, 6.9 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Cam Spencer gets the Grizzlies 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Grizzlies are getting 12.8 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Jaylen Wells.

Santi Aldama averages 14 points, 6.7 boards and 2.9 assists. He is sinking 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

GG Jackson averages 11.2 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 49.7% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

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