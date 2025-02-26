Bulls vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

Bulls vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and KTLA

The Los Angeles Clippers (31-26) are 8-point favorites as they look to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (23-35) on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and KTLA. The over/under is 228.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -8 228.5 -300 +245

Bulls vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (60.8%)

Bulls vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 31 times over 57 games with a set spread.

The Bulls have played 58 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have gone over the total 24 times out of 58 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have gone over the total in 29 of 58 opportunities (50%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 20 times in 29 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 11 times in 28 opportunities on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Clippers hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 13 times in 29 opportunities this season (44.8%). In road games, they have hit the over 11 times in 28 opportunities (39.3%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread away (13-14-1) than at home (13-16-1) this year.

Bulls games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (15 of 30) and away (14 of 28) this season.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 21.6 points, 8.6 assists and 5.9 boards.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.4 points, 2.5 assists and 12.6 boards.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.3 points, 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Amir Coffey averages 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic provides the Bulls 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He is sinking 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Bulls are receiving 18 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Coby White.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is making 49.1% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Kevin Huerter provides the Bulls 8.1 points, 2.8 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

