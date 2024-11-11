Bulls vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 11

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-0) are 8-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (4-6) on Monday, November 11, 2024 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSOH. The matchup's point total is 236.5.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8 -110 -110 236.5 -110 -110 -330 +265

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (60.4%)

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a game nine times this season (9-2-0).

The Bulls have played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total seven times out of 10 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

When playing at home, Cleveland has a better record against the spread (5-1-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-1-0).

In home games, the Cavaliers eclipse the total 66.7% of the time (four of six games). They've hit the over in 60% of away games (three of five contests).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (1-3-0). Away, it is .500 (3-3-0).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under less often at home (two times out of four) than on the road (four of six) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.4 points, 2.7 assists and 8.5 boards.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.5 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 boards.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.9 points, 11.1 boards and 1.7 assists.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3 rebounds.

Caris LeVert is averaging 12 points, 2.9 boards and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 58.5% of his shots from the field and 47.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Bulls receive 19.4 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.5 boards and 5 assists.

Josh Giddey averages 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7 assists. He is making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is draining 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 21.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Zach LaVine averages 22 points, 5 boards and 3.3 assists. He is draining 50.5% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.