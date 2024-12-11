Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 12/31/23 New England Patriots 21 @ Buffalo Bills 27 10/22/23 Buffalo Bills 25 @ New England Patriots 29 1/8/23 New England Patriots 23 @ Buffalo Bills 35 12/1/22 Buffalo Bills 24 @ New England Patriots 10 1/15/2022 * New England Patriots 17 @ Buffalo Bills 47 12/26/21 Buffalo Bills 33 @ New England Patriots 21 12/6/21 New England Patriots 14 @ Buffalo Bills 10 View Full Table ChevronDown

Bills vs. Patriots Rivalry

First meeting : The Bills and Patriots first played on September 23, 1960, with the Bills winning 13-0.

: The Bills and Patriots first played on September 23, 1960, with the Bills winning 13-0. Patriots' dominance (2000s) : From 2000 to 2019, the Patriots dominated the rivalry, going 35-5 against the Bills during the Tom Brady era.

: From 2000 to 2019, the Patriots dominated the rivalry, going 35-5 against the Bills during the Tom Brady era. Tom Brady factor : As a Patriot, Tom Brady holds a 32-3 record against the Bills, making him one of the most successful QBs against a single team in NFL history.

: As a Patriot, Tom Brady holds a 32-3 record against the Bills, making him one of the most successful QBs against a single team in NFL history. Bills’ resurgence : Since 2020, with Josh Allen as quarterback, the Bills have turned the tide, winning multiple games against the Patriots, including a playoff victory.

: Since 2020, with Josh Allen as quarterback, the Bills have turned the tide, winning multiple games against the Patriots, including a playoff victory. Memorable 2021 playoff game : In the 2021 AFC Wild Card round, the Bills beat the Patriots 47-17, the first time the Bills scored on every possession in a playoff game.

: In the 2021 AFC Wild Card round, the Bills beat the Patriots 47-17, the first time the Bills scored on every possession in a playoff game. Division rivals : Both teams are part of the AFC East, meaning they face each other twice every regular season.

: Both teams are part of the AFC East, meaning they face each other twice every regular season. Iconic coach matchups : The rivalry has featured legendary coaches like Bill Belichick for the Patriots and Marv Levy for the Bills.

: The rivalry has featured legendary coaches like Bill Belichick for the Patriots and Marv Levy for the Bills. Memorable upset: The Bills' 31-0 victory over the Patriots in 2003 was a high point, but the Patriots returned the favor later that season with a 31-0 win of their own.

The Bills-Patriots rivalry is marked by periods of dominance from each team, making it one of the most intriguing matchups in the AFC East.

