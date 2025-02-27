Buffalo Bills Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills are +750 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the fourth-best odds in the league as of Feb. 27.

Bills Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +750 (Bet $100 to win $750)

Bills Stats Insights (2024)

From an offensive standpoint, the Bills ranked 10th in the NFL with 359.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 17th in total defense (341.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Bills ranked 11th in scoring defense last year (21.6 points allowed per game), but they thrived on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 30.9 points per game.

Buffalo averaged 227.9 passing yards per game on offense last season (ninth in the NFL), and it ranked 24th defensively with 226.1 passing yards allowed per game.

The Bills averaged 131.2 rushing yards per game offensively last year (ninth in NFL), and they surrendered 115.5 rushing yards per game (12th) on defense.

Buffalo sported the seventh-ranked third-down offense last year (44.1% third-down conversion rate), but it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with a 43.8% third-down percentage allowed.

Last season, the Bills accumulated 6.0 yards per play (sixth in the league), while they allowed 5.5 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (18th in the NFL).

Buffalo forced 32 total turnovers (third in NFL) last season and turned it over eight times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +24, the best in the league.

