Bucks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Bucks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSOK

The Milwaukee Bucks (38-28) will look to Giannis Antetokounmpo (second in the league scoring 30.6 points per game) when they try to knock off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first in the NBA with 33 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (55-12) on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 4-point home underdogs in the matchup, which tips at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSOK. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.

Bucks vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -4 231.5 -166 +140

Bucks vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (54.6%)

Bucks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 42-24-1 against the spread this season.

The Bucks are 31-34-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 36 times out of 66 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have hit the over on 35 of 66 set point totals (53%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 22 times in 34 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 33 opportunities on the road.

The Thunder have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (58.8%) than road games (48.5%).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has been better at home (20-14-1) than away (11-20-0).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under 54.3% of the time at home (19 of 35), and 51.6% of the time away (16 of 31).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33 points, 5.1 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 1 block.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 assists and 5.5 boards.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 assists and 11.1 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.9 points, 4.2 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Cason Wallace averages 8.1 points, 3.4 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 30.6 points, 12.1 boards and 5.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Bucks receive 25.2 points per game from Damian Lillard, plus 4.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

The Bucks get 12.6 points per game from Brook Lopez, plus 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Per game, Kyle Kuzma provides the Bucks 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bucks are receiving 9.5 points, 3.4 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Kevin Porter Jr.

