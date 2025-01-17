Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: SportsNet and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-17) host the Toronto Raptors (10-31) after winning three home games in a row. The Bucks are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 17, 2025. The matchup's over/under is 232.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -11.5 232 -649 +480

Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (79.2%)

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Bucks are 17-21-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 21-18-2 against the spread this year.

Bucks games have gone over the total 20 times out of 41 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 21 of 41 opportunities (51.2%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 10 times in 21 opportunities at home, and it has covered seven times in 18 opportunities in away games.

The Bucks have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (42.9%) than away games (61.1%).

This year, Toronto is 13-8-1 at home against the spread (.591 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-10-1 ATS (.421).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under 59.1% of the time at home (13 of 22), and 42.1% of the time on the road (eight of 19).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 31.3 points, 11.8 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 60.1% from the floor (eighth in league).

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers (10th in NBA).

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.5 points, 2 assists and 8 boards.

Brook Lopez averages 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett is averaging 22.4 points, 6.7 boards and 5.9 assists for the Raptors.

Per game, Jakob Poeltl gives the Raptors 14.9 points, 10.6 boards and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Per game, Scottie Barnes gives the Raptors 20.3 points, 8 boards and 6.5 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Raptors are getting 16.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji gives the Raptors 10.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

