Bucks vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 12

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TSN and FDSWI

The Toronto Raptors (2-9) are underdogs (+8.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (2-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on TSN and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 231 points.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -8.5 -108 -112 231 -110 -110 -334 +270

Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (81.5%)

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread three times this season (3-7-0).

The Raptors have played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times out of 11 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread at home (2-2-0) than it has in road affairs (1-5-0).

The Bucks have hit the over on the over/under in one of four home games (25%). They've fared better in road games, going over the total in three of six matchups (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Toronto has a lower winning percentage at home (.600, 3-2-0 record) than away (.667, 4-2-0).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over five of five times at home (100%), and two of six on the road (33.3%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.6 points, 12.8 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard averages 26 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Bobby Portis is averaging 12.5 points, 0.8 assists and 8.2 boards.

Brook Lopez is averaging 9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2.1 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.5 points, 1.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Jakob Poeltl gives the Raptors 14 points, 11.4 boards and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocks.

The Raptors receive 23.1 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 5.6 boards and 6.1 assists.

Gradey Dick averages 19 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is draining 46% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Ochai Agbaji averages 14 points, 4.8 boards and 2 assists. He is draining 58.8% of his shots from the floor and 47.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Davion Mitchell's numbers on the season are 9 points, 2.5 boards and 6 assists per game. He is sinking 42.4% of his shots from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

