Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSDET

A pair of the league's top scorers hit the court when Cade Cunningham (seventh, 26.1 PPG) and the Detroit Pistons (44-37) visit Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 30.4 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (47-34) on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSDET. The Pistons are 7-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Bucks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -7 223.5 -270 +220

Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (64.6%)

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 42-35-4 against the spread this season.

The Bucks are 41-39-1 against the spread this year.

Pistons games have gone over the total 41 times this season.

Bucks games this year have hit the over on 43 of 81 set point totals (53.1%).

Detroit owns a worse record against the spread in home games (19-20-2) than it does on the road (23-15-2).

Looking at over/unders, the Pistons hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 20 times in 41 opportunities this season (48.8%). On the road, they have hit the over 21 times in 40 opportunities (52.5%).

This season, Milwaukee is 23-17-1 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-22-0 ATS (.450).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under 56.1% of the time at home (23 of 41), and 50% of the time on the road (20 of 40).

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 6.1 boards and 9.1 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 69.2% from the field (second in NBA).

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.2 points, 1.7 assists and 2.6 boards.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 boards.

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.4 points, 11.9 boards and 6.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 60.1% of his shots from the field (sixth in NBA).

Kyle Kuzma averages 14.7 points, 5.8 boards and 2.3 assists. He is also sinking 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Bucks get 10.3 points per game from Kevin Porter Jr., plus 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Bucks are receiving 8.2 points, 3.6 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Taurean Prince.

The Bucks get 11.1 points per game from Gary Trent Jr., plus 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

