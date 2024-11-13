Bucks vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 13

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSDET

The Milwaukee Bucks (3-8) are at home in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (5-7) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has a point total of 218.

Bucks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -5.5 -110 -110 218 -110 -110 -215 +180

Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (81.5%)

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, four of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total out of 12 chances.

Pistons games this season have eclipsed the over/under 33.3% of the time (four out of 12 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed better at home, covering three times in five home games, and one time in six road games.

In terms of point totals, the Bucks hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total one time in five opportunities this season (20%). In away games, they have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (3-2-0) than at home (4-2-1).

Pistons games have gone above the over/under 57.1% of the time at home (four of seven), and 0% of the time on the road (zero of five).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.7 points, 11.9 boards and 5.4 assists, shooting 61.6% from the floor (seventh in league).

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 26 points, 4.6 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Bobby Portis is averaging 12.9 points, 0.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Brook Lopez averages 9.4 points, 4.8 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 38.8% from the field and 26.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Taurean Prince averages 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 56.4% from beyond the arc (second in league), with 2 made treys per game.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He is also draining 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Pistons get 18.6 points per game from Jaden Ivey, plus 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Pistons are getting 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

The Pistons are getting 8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

Isaiah Stewart averages 6.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 56% of his shots from the field.

