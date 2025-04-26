Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 27

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TNT, FDSWI, and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers take a 1-2 series lead into Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Bucks are favored by 5 points in the contest, which will be broadcast on TNT, FDSWI, and FDSIN at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -5 226.5 -186 +156

Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (65.2%)

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks are 42-39-1 against the spread this season.

The Pacers have 37 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Bucks games have gone over the total 44 times this season.

The Pacers have gone over the point total 53.7% of the time this year (44 of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed better at home, covering 24 times in 42 home games, and 18 times in 40 road games.

The Bucks have exceeded the over/under in 24 of 42 home games (57.1%), compared to 20 of 40 road games (50%).

Against the spread, Indiana has been better at home (19-21-1) than on the road (18-22-1).

Both at home (22 of 41) and on the road (22 of 41), the Pacers' games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 53.7% of the time.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 6.5 assists and 11.9 boards.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 4.7 boards and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made treys (seventh in league).

Brook Lopez is averaging 13 points, 5 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (third in NBA).

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Pacers.

The Pacers are getting 20.2 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Pascal Siakam.

The Pacers receive 15.6 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The Pacers are getting 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.

The Pacers receive 9.1 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

