Bucks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Bucks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and MAX

The Milwaukee Bucks (36-28) will try to stop a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (40-23) on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Fiserv Forum as 6-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and MAX. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Bucks vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -6 225.5 -235 +194

Bucks vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (63%)

Bucks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a game 29 times this season (29-34-1).

The Lakers have 35 wins against the spread in 63 games this season.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times out of 63 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have hit the over on 29 of 63 set point totals (46%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 33 opportunities at home, and it has covered 11 times in 31 opportunities in away games.

When playing at home, the Bucks exceed the over/under 51.5% of the time (17 of 33 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 51.6% of games (16 of 31).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.656, 21-11-0 record) than on the road (.452, 14-15-2).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under 43.8% of the time at home (14 of 32), and 48.4% of the time away (15 of 31).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.7 points, 12.1 boards and 5.9 assists.

Damian Lillard averages 25.3 points, 4.7 boards and 7.1 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown, with 3.4 made treys per contest (ninth in league).

Brook Lopez averages 12.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Lakers Leaders

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest. He is also sinking 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Luka Doncic averages 26.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He is also sinking 44.2% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per contest.

Dalton Knecht averages 9.2 points, 3 boards and 0.9 assists. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Lakers are receiving 8.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith.

The Lakers are receiving 6.4 points, 4.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Jaxson Hayes.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.