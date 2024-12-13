Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada Coverage: TNT

The Atlanta Hawks (14-12) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a four-game road win streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Bucks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -3.5 229.5 -174 +146

Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (74.3%)

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Bucks have gone 9-14-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 11-15-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 12 of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total out of 26 chances.

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under 65.4% of the time this season (17 of 26 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (5-7-1) than it has in road games (4-7-0).

The Bucks have exceeded the over/under in six of 13 home games (46.2%). They've done better on the road, going over the total in six of 11 matchups (54.5%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results on the road (7-6-0) than at home (4-9-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under more often at home (10 times out of 13) than on the road (seven of 13) this season.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.7 points, 11.4 boards and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Damian Lillard averages 25.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Brook Lopez is averaging 11 points, 1.6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 21 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.2 assists for the Hawks.

Jalen Johnson averages 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is also sinking 50.3% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Per game, Dyson Daniels gets the Hawks 13.5 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Clint Capela gets the Hawks 10.2 points, 9.5 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is making 54.5% of his shots from the floor.

