Bucks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Bucks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBA TV, FDSWI, and FDSSC

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-44) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (38-36) on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSWI, and FDSSC. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Bucks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -13.5 223.5 -769 +540

Bucks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (76.1%)

Bucks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 39-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 31 wins against the spread in 73 games this season.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times out of 73 chances this season.

Bucks games this year have hit the over 43.8% of the time (32 out of 73 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 20 times in 36 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 38 opportunities on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Clippers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 20 times in 36 opportunities this season (55.6%). On the road, they have hit the over 20 times in 38 opportunities (52.6%).

Milwaukee has performed better against the spread at home (16-20-0) than away (15-22-0) this season.

Bucks games have finished above the over/under more often at home (20 times out of 36) than away (12 of 37) this year.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 boards.

John Collins averages 13.3 points, 5.3 boards and 1 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 32% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.2 points, 6.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Ryan Rollins gets the Bucks 17 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 45.6% from beyond the arc (second in league), with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Myles Turner gets the Bucks 11.9 points, 5.3 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in league).

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 49% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Per game, Kevin Porter Jr. gives the Bucks 17.4 points, 5.2 boards and 7.4 assists, plus 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

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