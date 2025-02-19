Bucks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 20

Bucks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (31-23) are 1-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (29-24) on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSWI and FDSSC. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Bucks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -1 225.5 -118 +100

Bucks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (54.7%)

Bucks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 23 times in 53 games with a set spread.

The Clippers have 31 wins against the spread in 54 games this year.

This season, 28 of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total out of 54 chances.

Clippers games this year have hit the over 23 times in 54 opportunities (42.6%).

Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (14-12-1) than it does on the road (9-17-0).

At home, the Bucks exceed the over/under 51.9% of the time (14 of 27 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, going over the total in 53.8% of games (14 of 26).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .690 (20-9-0). Away, it is .440 (11-13-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Clippers' games have finished above the over/under at home (44.8%, 13 of 29) compared to away (40%, 10 of 25).

Bucks Leaders

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.8 points, 4.7 boards and 7.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis averages 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Brook Lopez averages 12.1 points, 4.7 boards and 1.7 assists.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, James Harden provides the Clippers 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Ivica Zubac gives the Clippers 15.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Norman Powell averages 24.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 49.6% of his shots from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per contest (ninth in league).

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is sinking 51.8% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

Per game, Amir Coffey gets the Clippers 10.4 points, 2.4 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

