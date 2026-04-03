Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (30-46) are double-digit, 17.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (51-25) at Fiserv Forum on Friday, April 3, 2026. The game tips at 8 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSWI. The point total is 217.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -17.5 217.5 -2222 +1100

Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (78.2%)

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a matchup 44 times this season (44-31-1).

The Bucks have played 76 games, with 34 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 27 times.

Bucks games this year have gone over the point total 34 times in 76 opportunities (44.7%).

In home games, Boston owns a worse record against the spread (19-18-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (25-13-1).

The Celtics have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (37.8%) than away games (33.3%).

Milwaukee has performed better against the spread at home (18-20-0) than on the road (16-22-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have finished over more frequently at home (21 of 38, 55.3%) than away (13 of 38, 34.2%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 28.8 points, 7 boards and 5.3 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 17 points, 5.1 assists and 4 rebounds.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Sam Hauser averages 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Ryan Rollins gets the Bucks 17.1 points, 4.6 boards and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Myles Turner gets the Bucks 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks (seventh in league).

The Bucks are receiving 13.2 points, 4.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

The Bucks are receiving 9.7 points, 2.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game from AJ Green.

The Bucks get 4.4 points per game from Jericho Sims, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

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