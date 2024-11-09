Bucks vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 10

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSWI

The Boston Celtics (8-2) are just 1.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (2-7) on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSWI. The matchup's point total is set at 229.

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -1.5 -112 -108 229 -112 -108 -132 +112

Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (58.1%)

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 5-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times out of nine chances this season.

The Bucks have eclipsed the over/under 44.4% of the time this season (four of nine games with a set point total).

Boston sports an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as it does in road games.

The Celtics have eclipsed the total in two of four home games (50%), compared to two of six road games (33.3%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 30.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Derrick White averages 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 2.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.8 made 3-pointers (seventh in NBA).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.7 points, 4 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is also sinking 60.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Bucks get 27.3 points per game from Damian Lillard, plus 4.7 boards and 6.7 assists.

The Bucks are getting 12.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

The Bucks are receiving 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Brook Lopez.

Per game, Taurean Prince provides the Bucks 7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

