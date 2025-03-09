Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (53-10) will attempt to continue a 13-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (36-26) on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at Fiserv Forum as 8.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 238 points.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8.5 238 -340 +275

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (58.2%)

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 39 times this season (39-22-2).

The Bucks have played 62 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 40 times out of 62 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have gone over the point total 53.2% of the time (33 out of 62 games with a set point total).

In home games, Cleveland owns a better record against the spread (21-11-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-11-1).

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (63.6%) than away games (63.3%).

This year, Milwaukee is 18-13-1 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-19-0 ATS (.367).

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have finished over 17 of 32 times at home (53.1%), and 16 of 30 on the road (53.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.4 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.6 points, 3.1 assists and 9.4 boards.

Darius Garland averages 21 points, 2.5 boards and 6.7 assists.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ty Jerome is averaging 12 points, 2.6 boards and 3.3 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.5 points, 4.7 boards and 7.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.4% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.5 treys (sixth in league).

The Bucks are receiving 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Brook Lopez.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 29% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Per game, Kevin Porter Jr. gives the Bucks 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.