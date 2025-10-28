Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will face the Green Bay Packers, who have the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league (210.6 yards allowed per game).

Is Young a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Packers? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Young this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Bryce Young Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Passing Yards: 203.56

203.56 Projected Passing TDs: 0.93

0.93 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.45

12.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

Young is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 40th overall, as he has tallied 92.4 total fantasy points (13.2 per game).

Through his last three games, Young has connected on 51-of-80 passes for 535 yards, with six passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 41.0 total fantasy points (13.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 16 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Young has accumulated 806 passing yards (85-of-134) with seven TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 62.9 fantasy points (12.6 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 27 yards rushing on 11 carries with one touchdown.

The peak of Young's season as a fantasy producer came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, as he posted 21.3 fantasy points by throwing for 328 yards and three passing touchdowns with one pick.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bryce Young had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he tallied 8.2 fantasy points -- 18-of-35 (51.4%), 154 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 5 carries, 40 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Packers have given up three or more passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this season.

A total of 10 players have caught a TD pass versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Packers this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.