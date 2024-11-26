Bryce Young Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 29th-ranked passing defense (255.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Is Young a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Buccaneers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Young vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Passing Yards: 194.69

194.69 Projected Passing TDs: 1.14

1.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.74

15.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Young Fantasy Performance

Young is the 34th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 155th overall, as he has put up 66.3 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Young has put up 38.2 fantasy points (12.7 per game), as he's compiled 560 yards on 52-of-86 passing with three touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 59 rushing yards on nine carries.

Young has tallied 51.6 fantasy points (10.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 780 yards on 78-of-125 passing, with five touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 65 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The high point of Young's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Kansas City Chiefs, a matchup in which he posted 16.5 fantasy points (3 carries, 20 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Bryce Young's matchup versus the Washington Commanders in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he put up -0.2 fantasy points. He threw for -4 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of five players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

The Buccaneers have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

