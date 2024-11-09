menu item
Bruins vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Boston Bruins versus the Ottawa Senators is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Bruins vs Senators Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (7-7-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (6-7)
  • Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Bruins vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-154)Senators (+128)6.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (51.9%)

Bruins vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Bruins. The Senators are -194 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +156.

Bruins vs Senators Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Senators matchup on November 9, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Bruins vs Senators Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Senators reveal Boston as the favorite (-154) and Ottawa as the underdog (+128) on the road.

