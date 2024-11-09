Bruins vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9
The Boston Bruins versus the Ottawa Senators is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Bruins vs Senators Game Info
- Boston Bruins (7-7-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (6-7)
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NHL Network
Bruins vs Senators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-154)
|Senators (+128)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (51.9%)
Bruins vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Bruins. The Senators are -194 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +156.
Bruins vs Senators Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Senators matchup on November 9, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.
Bruins vs Senators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Senators reveal Boston as the favorite (-154) and Ottawa as the underdog (+128) on the road.