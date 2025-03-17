Bruins vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

The NHL slate on Monday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

Boston Bruins (30-30-8) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-33-6)

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-126) Sabres (+105) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (53.5%)

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -240.

Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Sabres on March 17, with the over being -128 and the under +102.

Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline

The Bruins vs Sabres moneyline has Boston as a -126 favorite, while Buffalo is a +105 underdog on the road.

