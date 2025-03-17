FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

The NHL slate on Monday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (30-30-8) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-33-6)
  • Date: Monday, March 17, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-126)Sabres (+105)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (53.5%)

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -240.

Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Sabres on March 17, with the over being -128 and the under +102.

Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The Bruins vs Sabres moneyline has Boston as a -126 favorite, while Buffalo is a +105 underdog on the road.

