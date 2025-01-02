Bruins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Rangers play the Boston Bruins.

Rangers vs Bruins Game Info

New York Rangers (16-19-1) vs. Boston Bruins (20-15-4)

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-110) Bruins (-110) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (59.4%)

Rangers vs Bruins Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Rangers are +225 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -290.

Rangers vs Bruins Over/Under

The Rangers-Bruins matchup on January 2 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Rangers vs Bruins Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -110 underdog on the road.

