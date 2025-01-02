NHL
Bruins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2
In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Rangers play the Boston Bruins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Rangers vs Bruins Game Info
- New York Rangers (16-19-1) vs. Boston Bruins (20-15-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-110)
|Bruins (-110)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (59.4%)
Rangers vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Rangers are +225 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -290.
Rangers vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Rangers-Bruins matchup on January 2 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Rangers vs Bruins Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -110 underdog on the road.