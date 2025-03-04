Bruins vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Bruins vs Predators Game Info

Boston Bruins (28-26-8) vs. Nashville Predators (21-32-7)

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-140) Predators (+116) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (55%)

Bruins vs Predators Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Bruins are +184 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -230.

Bruins vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for Bruins-Predators on March 4 is 5.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bruins vs Predators Moneyline

Boston is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +116 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!