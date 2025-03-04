FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Bruins vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bruins vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Bruins vs Predators Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (28-26-8) vs. Nashville Predators (21-32-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-140)Predators (+116)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (55%)

Bruins vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Bruins are +184 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -230.

Bruins vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Bruins-Predators on March 4 is 5.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bruins vs Predators Moneyline

  • Boston is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +116 underdog on the road.

