Bruins vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Nashville Predators.
Bruins vs Predators Game Info
- Boston Bruins (28-26-8) vs. Nashville Predators (21-32-7)
- Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-140)
|Predators (+116)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (55%)
Bruins vs Predators Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Bruins are +184 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -230.
Bruins vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for Bruins-Predators on March 4 is 5.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Bruins vs Predators Moneyline
- Boston is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +116 underdog on the road.