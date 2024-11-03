Bruins vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 3
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Seattle Kraken.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Kraken Game Info
- Boston Bruins (5-6-1) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-6-1)
- Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-182)
|Kraken (+150)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (68.7%)
Bruins vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-168 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +136.
Bruins vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for Bruins-Kraken on November 3 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.
Bruins vs Kraken Moneyline
- Boston is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +150 underdog on the road.