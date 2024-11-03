menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Bruins vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bruins vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 3

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Kraken Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (5-6-1) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-6-1)
  • Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-182)Kraken (+150)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (68.7%)

Bruins vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-168 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +136.

Bruins vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The over/under for Bruins-Kraken on November 3 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Bruins vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Boston is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +150 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup