NHL

Bruins vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

The Boston Bruins are among the NHL teams busy on Saturday, versus the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Kings Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-0)
  • Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Kings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-150)Kings (+125)-Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (65%)

Bruins vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +172.

Bruins vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Bruins vs Kings October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Bruins vs Kings Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Kings reveal Boston as the favorite (-150) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+125) on the road.

