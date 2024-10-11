Bruins vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12
The Boston Bruins are among the NHL teams busy on Saturday, versus the Los Angeles Kings.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Bruins vs Kings Game Info
- Boston Bruins (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-0)
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-150)
|Kings (+125)
|-
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Kings Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Bruins win (65%)
Bruins vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +172.
Bruins vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Bruins vs Kings October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Bruins vs Kings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Kings reveal Boston as the favorite (-150) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+125) on the road.