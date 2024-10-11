Bruins vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

The Boston Bruins are among the NHL teams busy on Saturday, versus the Los Angeles Kings.

Bruins vs Kings Game Info

Boston Bruins (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-0)

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-150) Kings (+125) - Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (65%)

Bruins vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +172.

Bruins vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Bruins vs Kings October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Bruins vs Kings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Kings reveal Boston as the favorite (-150) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+125) on the road.

