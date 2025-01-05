NHL
Bruins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Islanders Game Info
- Boston Bruins (20-17-4) vs. New York Islanders (14-18-7)
- Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-122)
|Islanders (+102)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (54.3%)
Bruins vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +210.
Bruins vs Islanders Over/Under
- Bruins versus Islanders on January 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.
Bruins vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -122 favorite at home.