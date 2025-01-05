FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Bruins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bruins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Islanders Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (20-17-4) vs. New York Islanders (14-18-7)
  • Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-122)Islanders (+102)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (54.3%)

Bruins vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +210.

Bruins vs Islanders Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Islanders on January 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.

Bruins vs Islanders Moneyline

  • New York is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -122 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup