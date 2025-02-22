Bruins vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Boston Bruins will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Saturday.

Bruins vs Ducks Game Info

Boston Bruins (27-24-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-24-6)

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-205) Ducks (+168) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (56.4%)

Bruins vs Ducks Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+130 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -160.

Bruins vs Ducks Over/Under

Bruins versus Ducks, on February 22, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bruins vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Ducks, Boston is the favorite at -205, and Anaheim is +168 playing on the road.

