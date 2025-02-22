NHL
Bruins vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22
The Boston Bruins will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Saturday.
Bruins vs Ducks Game Info
- Boston Bruins (27-24-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-24-6)
- Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-205)
|Ducks (+168)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (56.4%)
Bruins vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+130 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -160.
Bruins vs Ducks Over/Under
- Bruins versus Ducks, on February 22, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Bruins vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Ducks, Boston is the favorite at -205, and Anaheim is +168 playing on the road.