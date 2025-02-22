FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Bruins vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bruins vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Boston Bruins will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Bruins vs Ducks Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (27-24-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-24-6)
  • Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-205)Ducks (+168)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (56.4%)

Bruins vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+130 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -160.

Bruins vs Ducks Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Ducks, on February 22, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bruins vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Ducks, Boston is the favorite at -205, and Anaheim is +168 playing on the road.

