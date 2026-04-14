NHL
Bruins vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the New Jersey Devils.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Bruins vs Devils Game Info
- Boston Bruins (44-27-10) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-36-3)
- Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-138)
|Devils (+115)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (57.6%)
Bruins vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Devils are -210 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +168.
Bruins vs Devils Over/Under
- The over/under for the Bruins versus Devils game on April 14 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Bruins vs Devils Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Bruins, New Jersey is the underdog at +115, and Boston is -138 playing at home.