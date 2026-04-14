Bruins vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the New Jersey Devils.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Devils Game Info

Boston Bruins (44-27-10) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-36-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-138) Devils (+115) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (57.6%)

Bruins vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Devils are -210 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +168.

Bruins vs Devils Over/Under

The over/under for the Bruins versus Devils game on April 14 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Bruins vs Devils Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Bruins, New Jersey is the underdog at +115, and Boston is -138 playing at home.

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