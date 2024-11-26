menu item
NHL

Bruins vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bruins vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 26

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Canucks Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (10-9-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-6-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-130)Canucks (+108)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (51.2%)

Bruins vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Bruins. The Canucks are -250 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +198.

Bruins vs Canucks Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Canucks, on November 26, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bruins vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Canucks, Boston is the favorite at -130, and Vancouver is +108 playing on the road.

