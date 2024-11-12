Bruins vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12
The Boston Bruins are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, versus the St. Louis Blues.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Bruins vs Blues Game Info
- Boston Bruins (7-7-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-8)
- Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-164)
|Blues (+136)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (56.2%)
Bruins vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Blues are -192 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +154.
Bruins vs Blues Over/Under
- The over/under for Bruins-Blues on November 12 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
Bruins vs Blues Moneyline
- St. Louis is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -164 favorite despite being on the road.