Bruins vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12

The Boston Bruins are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, versus the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Blues Game Info

Boston Bruins (7-7-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-8)

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-164) Blues (+136) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (56.2%)

Bruins vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Blues are -192 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +154.

Bruins vs Blues Over/Under

The over/under for Bruins-Blues on November 12 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bruins vs Blues Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -164 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!