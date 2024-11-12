menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Bruins vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bruins vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12

The Boston Bruins are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, versus the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Blues Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (7-7-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-8)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-164)Blues (+136)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (56.2%)

Bruins vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Blues are -192 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +154.

Bruins vs Blues Over/Under

  • The over/under for Bruins-Blues on November 12 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bruins vs Blues Moneyline

  • St. Louis is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -164 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup