Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Boston Bruins playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Game Info

Boston Bruins (13-11-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-15-2)

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: TNT

Bruins vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-170) Blackhawks (+140) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (52.8%)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Bruins are +152 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -188.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

Bruins versus Blackhawks on December 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -102.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Bruins, Chicago is the underdog at +140, and Boston is -170 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!