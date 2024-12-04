menu item
NHL

Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Boston Bruins playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (13-11-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-15-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: TNT

Bruins vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-170)Blackhawks (+140)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (52.8%)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Bruins are +152 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -188.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Blackhawks on December 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -102.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Bruins, Chicago is the underdog at +140, and Boston is -170 playing on the road.

