Browns Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

It was a vastly disappointing season for the Cleveland Browns in 2024, finishing with a dismal 3-14 record. This comes after the Browns made a playoff appearance in 2023 with an 11-6 record.

While head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are seemingly returning for another season, the Deshaun Watson contract continues to loom large for Cleveland entering a decisive offseason.

Overall Offense: 32nd

32nd Pass Offense: 32nd

32nd Rush Offense: 25th

25th Overall Defense: 18th

18th Pass Defense: 27th

27th Rush Defense: 13th

Browns' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Jedrick Wills, T

Jameis Winston, QB

Nick Harris, C

Nick Chubb, RB

Elijah Moore, WR

Nyheim Miller-Hines, RB

Jordan Akins, TE

Maurice Hurst, DT

Devin Bush, ILB

Michael Dunn, T

Rodney McLeod, FS

Hakeem Adeniji, G

D'Onta Foreman, RB

Khaleke Hudson, ILB

Michael Ford, CB

James Hudson, T

D'Anthony Bell, S (restricted free agent)

James Houston, OLB (exclusive rights free agent)

Here are the Browns' list of impending free agents, per Spotrac. After a promising start to his career, Jedrick Wills has dealt with various injuries and struggled in recent years, so Cleveland might be fine letting their former top-10 selection walk in free agency.

General manager Andrew Berry has already stated that the Browns' quarterback room will look different in 2025, making it possible that Jameis Winston is on a new team next season. While Nick Chubb has been a bright spot on the Browns over the years, injuries have ended his season two years in a row, and he'll be turning 30 years old during the 2025 campaign.

Ahead of what is going to be a crucial offseason for Berry and Stefanski, the Browns are projected for the second-fewest cap space (-$21.7 million). Along with needing to free up money, Cleveland will likely need to center most of their attention on improving their roster via the draft.

Browns' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

2nd overall

2nd round

3rd round

3rd round (via Buffalo Bills)

4th round

5th round (via Detroit Lions)

6th round

6th round (via Miami Dolphins)

6th round (via Minnesota Vikings)

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

Cleveland will enter the offseason with nine draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, per Tankathon. With a defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, the Browns secured the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, giving them plenty of options for a roster that features plenty of holes.

FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim has the Browns selecting Travis Hunter in his 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Browns' Top Offseason Needs

QB

WR

Defensive Line

One of the biggest recent developments came from Andrew Berry revealing that Deshaun Watson suffered a setback in his rehab from a season-ending Achilles injury, putting his status for next season in doubt. The Browns could elect to target a quarterback early in the draft or seek a veteran in free agency in hopes of getting some consistency at the position.

Jerry Jeudy emerged as a clear No. 1 receiver for the Browns this season, logging career-best marks in receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,229), and Cedric Tillman flashed potential before sustaining an injury late in the season. That being said, Cleveland would be wise to improve their receiving corps ahead of the 2025 season -- especially with Elijah Moore being an unrestricted free agent.

While there's an argument to be made for the Browns needing to bolster their offensive line, they need to prioritize improving their defensive front alongside Myles Garrett. With Garrett expressing his frustrations about Cleveland's struggles earlier this season, the Browns could better the All-Pro's outlook on the team if they were to add talent to the defensive line.

