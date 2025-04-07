Brooks Koepka Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Brooks Koepka 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Koepka's odds to win the Masters are set at +3000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks 11th and suggests an implied probability of 3.2%.

Brooks Koepka Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Koepka has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 T45 2023 T2 2022 MC 2021 MC 2020 T7 2019 T2 2017 T11 View Full Table ChevronDown

Koepka has made seven of nine cuts at Augusta in his career and has a scoring average of 71.81 across 32 rounds.

Of those 32 rounds, 43.8% have been under par (better than the sample average of 29.9% since 2007).

He's also gone sub-70% in 21.9% of his rounds (sample average is 12.0%).

Brooks Koepka Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Koepka has two top-10s in five starts on the LIV Tour.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 LIV Miami LIV T18 3/16/25 LIV Singapore LIV 2 3/9/25 LIV Hong Kong LIV T35 2/16/25 LIV Adelaide LIV T7 2/8/25 LIV Riyadh LIV T33

Brooks Koepka 2025 Key Stats

Here are Koepka's LIV Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stats Value Rank Driving Distance 301.3 24th Driving Accuracy 52.9% 37th Greens in Regulation % 66.3% 36th Scrambling 59.3% 25th Putting Average 1.55 3rd

