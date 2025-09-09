Broncos vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

In NFL action on Sunday, the Denver Broncos take on the Indianapolis Colts.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Broncos vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (55.3%)

Broncos vs Colts Point Spread

The Broncos are 2.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Broncos are -110 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Colts Over/Under

A combined point total of 42.5 has been set for Broncos-Colts on Sept. 14, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Broncos vs Colts Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Broncos vs. Colts reveal Denver as the favorite (-136) and Indianapolis as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.

Broncos vs Colts Betting Trends

The Broncos' record against the spread last year was 12-5-0.

The Broncos covered every time (7-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or more last season.

There were 11 Denver games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.

Against the spread, the Colts were 9-8-0 last year.

As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Indianapolis went 5-4 against the spread last year.

Out of the 17 Colts' games last season, 10 hit the over.

