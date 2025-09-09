Broncos vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2
In NFL action on Sunday, the Denver Broncos take on the Indianapolis Colts.
Broncos vs Colts Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (55.3%)
Broncos vs Colts Point Spread
The Broncos are 2.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Broncos are -110 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.
Broncos vs Colts Over/Under
A combined point total of 42.5 has been set for Broncos-Colts on Sept. 14, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Broncos vs Colts Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Broncos vs. Colts reveal Denver as the favorite (-136) and Indianapolis as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.
Broncos vs Colts Betting Trends
- The Broncos' record against the spread last year was 12-5-0.
- The Broncos covered every time (7-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or more last season.
- There were 11 Denver games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.
- Against the spread, the Colts were 9-8-0 last year.
- As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Indianapolis went 5-4 against the spread last year.
- Out of the 17 Colts' games last season, 10 hit the over.
Broncos vs Colts Odds & Spread
