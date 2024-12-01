Broncos vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football
On Monday in the NFL, the Denver Broncos are up against the Cleveland Browns.
Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Broncos vs Browns Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (78.7%)
Broncos vs Browns Point Spread
The Broncos are 5.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Broncos are -110 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.
Broncos vs Browns Over/Under
Broncos versus Browns, on Dec. 2, has an over/under of 42.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Broncos vs Browns Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Broncos vs. Browns reveal Denver as the favorite (-240) and Cleveland as the underdog (+198) on the road.
Broncos vs Browns Betting Trends
- Denver's record against the spread is 9-3-0.
- The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- The Broncos have seen seven of their 12 games go over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Browns are 4-7-0 this season.
- Cleveland has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Out of 11 Browns games so far this year, five have hit the over.
Broncos vs Browns Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DEN: (-240) | CLE: (+198)
- Spread: DEN: -5.5 (-110) | CLE: +5.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!