Broncos vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football

On Monday in the NFL, the Denver Broncos are up against the Cleveland Browns.

Broncos vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (78.7%)

Broncos vs Browns Point Spread

The Broncos are 5.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Broncos are -110 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Browns Over/Under

Broncos versus Browns, on Dec. 2, has an over/under of 42.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Broncos vs Browns Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Broncos vs. Browns reveal Denver as the favorite (-240) and Cleveland as the underdog (+198) on the road.

Broncos vs Browns Betting Trends

Denver's record against the spread is 9-3-0.

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Broncos have seen seven of their 12 games go over the point total.

Against the spread, the Browns are 4-7-0 this season.

Cleveland has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Out of 11 Browns games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Broncos vs Browns Odds & Spread

